Former Iowa women’s basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who was with the Hawkeyes from 1983-1995, announced her retirement from coaching on Saturday morning. Stringer has been a head coach for over 50 years, totaling four Final Four appearances, 28 NCAA Tournament berths, and 1,055 wins across three institutions. Stringer was the first men’s or women’s collegiate basketball coach to bring three separate schools to the Final Four.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO