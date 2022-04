While you might already have a robot vacuum at home, it’s likely you’re still using a more traditional lawn mower still. However, that’s all about to change. Not only does Husqvarna’s Automower ditch gas and oil in favor of a built-in rechargeable battery, but it also mows the yard for you. That’s right, the Automower is a robot vacuum for your yard, meaning you won’t have to worry about breaking a sweat this summer in order to keep the grass cut. Today, the Automower is on sale for $1,020 from its normal $1,200 going rate, marking the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

