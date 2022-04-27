ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Polestar 2 Gets New Colors and Wheels, Revised Interior

By Caleb Miller
CAR AND DRIVER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Polestar 2 gains two new colors, fresh wheel designs, and new interior materials. Polestar is also using blockchain technology to track metals including cobalt, mica, and aluminum to ensure they are ethically sourced and processed using sustainable energy. The 2 also gets an upgraded heat pump which...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

