LendingClub stock rallies more than 20% after Q1 profit

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LendingClub Corp. LC, -6.56% shares rose more than 20% in the extended session Wednesday after the lending and banking company swung to a first-quarter profit. LendingClub said it...

IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

