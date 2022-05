Gabby Barrett got her start in country music as a third-place finalist on American Idol in 2018; now, four years later, she's one of the genre's biggest stars. But Barrett hasn't forgotten the show that gave her her first push into the mainstream: She'll return to American Idol this season as a mentor for the show's current contestants, who are vying for the top spot in Season 20.

