Colorado State

Best Western Colorado Hike You Haven’t Done – Rattlesnake Arches

By Waylon Jordan
 3 days ago
Spring is here and it's time to get out and enjoy Colorado's outdoors. Have you ever hiked Western Colorado's Rattlesnake Arches?. I'm embarrassed to say this, but I haven't. I was born here and to date have never hiked to the arches. Oddly, it's not too far down the road. It's...

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

