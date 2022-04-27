Services to help get rid of debt | Great Day SA

A local pediatrician is selling the 6,400-square-foot home she built in San Antonio to remind her of a getaway her family maintained in the Mexican city of Cuernavaca. To ensure the 1993 custom home north of Leon Valley had the proper feel, Dr. Josephine Ruiz-Healy spent months visiting craftspeople in Mexico to select materials, including hand-painted tiles from Puebla and intricately carved wood columns from Michoacán. She continued to add upgrades to the colorful home over the years, constantly keeping it an evolving work of art.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO