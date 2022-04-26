ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden is being outscored by OG Anunoby in playoff series

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8eyC_0fMG73XK00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers were once up 3-0 in their first-round with the Toronto Raptors. Now, they are up 3-2 as the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Thursday.

There are plenty of reasons the Raptors have worked their way back into contention. Joel Embiid’s thumb injury is a factor. Toronto has begun to play its style of basketball by forcing turnovers and attacking the glass. James Harden has struggled in this series.

He is shooting 37.3% in the series and averaging 18.4 points through the first five games. He has totaled 92 points through five games, and he has been outscored by Toronto forward OG Anunoby, 99-92. Anunoby is not a bad player: He is a dynamic player. However, the fact he’s outscoring Harden is concerning.

As the Sixers prepare to try to close out the Raptors for the third straight game, Harden and the rest of the Sixers are preaching a calming message to the team to keep its head straight and move on.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Famous Lakers staffer leaving team after rocky season

The Los Angeles Lakers should be looking a lot different next season, and that will include their training staff as well. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that longtime Lakers staffer Judy Seto, the team’s director of sports performance, is no longer a member of the team following the expiration of her contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins goes after another one of his old teams

After giving the Sacramento Kings the middle finger, DeMarcus Cousins has another one ready for another former team of his. The Denver Nuggets center Cousins spoke in a wide-ranging interview this week with SI’s Chris Mannix. In the interview, Cousins went after the Houston Rockets, whom he played for during the 2020-21 season.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gets Testy With Joel Embiid After Sixers Eliminate The Raptors

Drake has always been a big fan of the Toronto Raptors, and there is no doubt that he takes his team very seriously. Throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs, Drake has been at all of the Raptors' home games. Of course, things did not start out well for the Raptors as they went down 0-3 to the Philadelphia 76ers. This led to some trash talk between him and Joel Embiid, who has been killing it for the Sixers squad.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
NBC Sports

What Draymond said to Jokić after Dubs eliminated Nuggets

Draymond Green and Nikola Jokić battled for five tense NBA playoff games over the last two weeks. But as soon as the Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets with a come-from-behind 102-98 win in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Chase Center on Wednesday night, there was nothing but love between the two NBA stars.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Will Face Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round

The Miami Heat learned their second-round opponent on Thursday. The Heat will play the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Sixers eliminated the Toronto Raptors, winning in six games. Here's a look back at when the Heat last played the Sixers:. The Miami Heat still hold the top...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Og Anunoby#Basketball#The Toronto Raptors#Og Anunoby 92#Sixers Wire
Larry Brown Sports

Delonte West officially making return to basketball

Delonte West appears to have overcome his personal struggles enough to resume his basketball career in the BIG3 league. West is officially in the BIG3 draft pool, the league announced Wednesday. The 38-year-old successfully tried out for the league to earn his eligibility. West has had his share of off-court...
NBA
Yardbarker

Embiid, Sixers Eliminate Raptors From Playoffs With Dominant Win

After putting themselves in a position to sweep the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers fell into a bit of a slump. An eight-point loss during Game 4 allowed the Toronto Raptors to get on the board. And a gentleman's sweep wasn't in the cards for the Sixers as they dropped Game 5 in South Philadelphia with a disappointing 15-point loss.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Should The 76ers Regret Trading For James Harden?

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers, coming off a disappointing loss in the second round of the playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks, suddenly had a major problem when Ben Simmons demanded a trade. He cut off almost all ties to the team following head coach Doc Rivers saying he wasn’t sure...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Harden's trainer chimes in on his offensive struggles for Sixers

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their first-round series with the Toronto Raptors with Game 6 looming on Thursday in Canada, the focus has been the play of James Harden. The Beard has been a dynamic playmaker, averaging 9.2 assists through the first five games of this series. He has done an excellent job of getting his teammates involved, and he has been terrific running the offense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy