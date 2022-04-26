James Harden is being outscored by OG Anunoby in playoff series

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers were once up 3-0 in their first-round with the Toronto Raptors. Now, they are up 3-2 as the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Thursday.

There are plenty of reasons the Raptors have worked their way back into contention. Joel Embiid’s thumb injury is a factor. Toronto has begun to play its style of basketball by forcing turnovers and attacking the glass. James Harden has struggled in this series.

He is shooting 37.3% in the series and averaging 18.4 points through the first five games. He has totaled 92 points through five games, and he has been outscored by Toronto forward OG Anunoby, 99-92. Anunoby is not a bad player: He is a dynamic player. However, the fact he’s outscoring Harden is concerning.

As the Sixers prepare to try to close out the Raptors for the third straight game, Harden and the rest of the Sixers are preaching a calming message to the team to keep its head straight and move on.

