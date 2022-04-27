ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Trust Bank Returns Mute Swans via Sculpture to Manito Park

Commissions bronze statue by Vincent De Felice to honor park’s history with iconic birds

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in almost two decades, swans will grace Manito Park's Mirror Pond. On May 4, the first piece of art in Manito Park will be unveiled — a sculpture featuring a mated pair of bronze-cast mute swans to immortalize the community's love for the park, its beauty and history with the elegant birds. Created by a local Spokane artist, Vincent De Felice, the piece was fully funded and gifted to the park by Washington Trust Bank, the largest privately held, full-service commercial bank in the Northwest.

The community is welcome to join the unveiling on May 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. The event will include speeches from De Felice on how he created the unique piece of art and from Kelly Brown, president of The Friends of Manito, a nonprofit that supports Manito Park, among others.

Manito Park's record of providing a home for mute swans stretches back to the early 1900s. However, keeping the birds safe and healthy was an ongoing challenge since the swans were not native wildlife to the region. Despite efforts to nurture the swans throughout the years, they were gone by 2006.

"The statue returns the swan's spirit and legacy to Manito Park, and we can't wait to honor the beloved birds in their forever home," said Jack Heath, president of Washington Trust Bank. "It will create memories for generations to come without endangering and introducing animals who aren't indigenous to our area."

"We're so thankful to Washington Trust Bank for providing this gift of a beautiful, long-lasting sculpture for all to enjoy," said Brown. "The sculpture pays tribute to the elegant swans who have graced the pond in the past, and it is a lovely way to honor their history.”

About Washington Trust

Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly-owned subsidiary of WTB Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has assets exceeding $11 billion. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 42 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Vincent De Felice

Vincent De Felice was born in Spokane, Washington, and is still a resident today. He holds degrees from both Spokane Falls Community College and Eastern Washington University. De Felice was also awarded The Governor's Scholarship to pursue the arts. De Felice has worked as art director for North by Northwest Productions and Entertainment since 1993. He has contributed to several award-winning commercials and feature films and served as the production designer for over 30 feature films.

