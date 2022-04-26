ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

UMD Safety Notice 04/26/2022

umd.edu
 3 days ago

OCCURRED: April 25, 2022 (Monday)/ Approximately 11 p.m. LOCATION: 4300 block of Rowalt Drive, College Park, Maryland. On April 25, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., the University of Maryland Police Department responded to a report of a voyeur incident. A male student reported to police that he saw a male outside...

umpdnews.umd.edu

