The Skin & Body Co. is planning to move to the Medallion Shopping Center in Dallas. The waxing studio specializes in full-body waxing and other feminine care services, according to its website. A representative from The Skin & Body Co. said the company expects to open in June at its new location at 6464 E. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 349, Dallas. The business is moving from the corner of Abrams Road and Skillman Street at 6780 Abrams Road. 469-662-3214. www.theskinbodyco.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO