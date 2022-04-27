ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full field, seeds for 2022 NCAA Division I women's golf regionals

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLE0g_0fMFTKLw00

The 2022 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields have been announced.

The six regional championship sites each feature 12 teams and six individuals (72 teams and 36 individuals, total). Regionals will be played May 9-11 at the following sites:

UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico (hosted by New Mexico); U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan (hosted by Michigan); Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma (hosted by Oklahoma State); Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida (hosted by Florida State); Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California (hosted by Stanford); Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee (hosted by Vanderbilt).

The top four teams (24 total) and the top two individuals (12 total) not on a qualifying team from each regional will advance to the national championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 20-25.

Here are the regional fields (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in parentheses):

Stanford, California

Course: Stanford Golf Course

Host: Stanford

  1. Stanford (1)
  2. Southern California (3)
  3. LSU (15)
  4. Texas Tech (28)
  5. Kentucky (24)
  6. Iowa State (37)
  7. Northwestern (34)
  8. Purdue (48)
  9. UNLV (49)
  10. Cal Poly (71)
  11. Princeton (80)
  12. Sacred Heart (179)

Individuals

  • Riana Mission, San Francisco
  • Jennifer Koga, Sacramento State
  • Kirsten Baete, Nebraska
  • Victoria Gailey, Nevada
  • Leah John, Nevada
  • Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference champion)

Franklin, Tennessee

Course: Vanderbilt Legends Club

Host: Vanderbilt

  1. Wake Forest (4)
  2. Alabama (9)
  3. Texas A&M (18)
  4. Duke (21)
  5. Oregon State (26)
  6. Vanderbilt (35)
  7. BYU (44)
  8. Kent State (42)
  9. UTSA (54)
  10. Augusta (65)
  11. Boston University (105)
  12. Austin Peay (170)

Individuals

  • Sera Hasegawa, ETSU
  • Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee
  • Tara Bettle, UNCG
  • Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga (Southern Conference champion)
  • Hollie Muse, ETSU
  • Payton Carter, Murray State (Ohio Valley Conference champion)

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Course: Karsten Creek Golf Club

Host: Oklahoma State

  1. Oklahoma State (5)
  2. Arizona State (7)
  3. Baylor (16)
  4. Auburn (17)
  5. Michigan State (32)
  6. Clemson (36)
  7. Campbell (47)
  8. Furman (43)
  9. North Carolina State (55)
  10. California (56)
  11. Tulane (89)
  12. Illinois State (158)

Individuals

  • Lilly Thomas, Tulsa
  • Kiana Oshiro, Oral Roberts
  • Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts
  • Ellen Nicholas, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference champion)
  • Kennedy Pedigo, SMU (American Athletic Conference champion)
  • Kristen Giles, Drake (Missouri Valley Conference champion)

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Course: UNM Championship Course

Host: New Mexico

  1. Oregon (2)
  2. Florida (11)
  3. Texas (14)
  4. Arizona (23)
  5. Georgia (27)
  6. TCU (29)
  7. Louisville (39)
  8. North Florida (45)
  9. Oklahoma (52)
  10. Sam Houston State (59)
  11. Northern Arizona (121)
  12. New Mexico State (110)

Individuals:

  • Patricie Mackova, Maryland
  • Sara Kjellker, San Diego State
  • Bernice Olivarez Ilas, San Diego State
  • Napat Lertsadwattana, New Mexico
  • Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico
  • Pluem Yongyuan, Southern Utah

Tallahassee, Florida

Course: Seminole Legacy Golf Club

Host: Florida State

  1. South Carolina (3)
  2. UCLA (12)
  3. Florida State (13)
  4. Ole Miss (22)
  5. Illinois (25)
  6. Mississippi State (31)
  7. Miami, Florida (40)
  8. Denver (50)
  9. North Florida (45)
  10. College of Charleston (60)
  11. Georgia Southern (96)
  12. Quinnipiac (161)

Individuals

  • Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic (Conference USA champion)
  • Melanie Green, South Florida
  • Olivia Schmidt, Arkansas State
  • Berta Sanchez Sabe, Jacksonville State
  • Alizee Vidal, Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference champion)
  • Victoria Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference champion)

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Course: U-M Golf Course

Host: Michigan

  1. San Jose State (6)
  2. Virginia (10)
  3. Michigan (20)
  4. Arkansas (19)
  5. UCF (33)
  6. Virginia Tech (30)
  7. North Carolina (41)
  8. Washington (38)
  9. Ohio State (51)
  10. Pepperdine (53)
  11. Xavier (91)
  12. Oakland (216)

Individuals

  • Jana Melichova, ODU
  • Aine Donegan, Indiana
  • Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame
  • Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir, Eastern Kentucky
  • Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois (Mid-American Conference champion)
  • Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference champion)

