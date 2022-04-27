Full field, seeds for 2022 NCAA Division I women's golf regionals
The 2022 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields have been announced.
The six regional championship sites each feature 12 teams and six individuals (72 teams and 36 individuals, total). Regionals will be played May 9-11 at the following sites:
UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico (hosted by New Mexico); U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan (hosted by Michigan); Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma (hosted by Oklahoma State); Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida (hosted by Florida State); Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California (hosted by Stanford); Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee (hosted by Vanderbilt).
The top four teams (24 total) and the top two individuals (12 total) not on a qualifying team from each regional will advance to the national championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 20-25.
Here are the regional fields (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in parentheses):
Stanford, California
Course: Stanford Golf Course
Host: Stanford
- Stanford (1)
- Southern California (3)
- LSU (15)
- Texas Tech (28)
- Kentucky (24)
- Iowa State (37)
- Northwestern (34)
- Purdue (48)
- UNLV (49)
- Cal Poly (71)
- Princeton (80)
- Sacred Heart (179)
Individuals
- Riana Mission, San Francisco
- Jennifer Koga, Sacramento State
- Kirsten Baete, Nebraska
- Victoria Gailey, Nevada
- Leah John, Nevada
- Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference champion)
Franklin, Tennessee
Course: Vanderbilt Legends Club
Host: Vanderbilt
- Wake Forest (4)
- Alabama (9)
- Texas A&M (18)
- Duke (21)
- Oregon State (26)
- Vanderbilt (35)
- BYU (44)
- Kent State (42)
- UTSA (54)
- Augusta (65)
- Boston University (105)
- Austin Peay (170)
Individuals
- Sera Hasegawa, ETSU
- Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee
- Tara Bettle, UNCG
- Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga (Southern Conference champion)
- Hollie Muse, ETSU
- Payton Carter, Murray State (Ohio Valley Conference champion)
Stillwater, Oklahoma
Course: Karsten Creek Golf Club
Host: Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma State (5)
- Arizona State (7)
- Baylor (16)
- Auburn (17)
- Michigan State (32)
- Clemson (36)
- Campbell (47)
- Furman (43)
- North Carolina State (55)
- California (56)
- Tulane (89)
- Illinois State (158)
Individuals
- Lilly Thomas, Tulsa
- Kiana Oshiro, Oral Roberts
- Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts
- Ellen Nicholas, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference champion)
- Kennedy Pedigo, SMU (American Athletic Conference champion)
- Kristen Giles, Drake (Missouri Valley Conference champion)
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Course: UNM Championship Course
Host: New Mexico
- Oregon (2)
- Florida (11)
- Texas (14)
- Arizona (23)
- Georgia (27)
- TCU (29)
- Louisville (39)
- North Florida (45)
- Oklahoma (52)
- Sam Houston State (59)
- Northern Arizona (121)
- New Mexico State (110)
Individuals:
- Patricie Mackova, Maryland
- Sara Kjellker, San Diego State
- Bernice Olivarez Ilas, San Diego State
- Napat Lertsadwattana, New Mexico
- Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico
- Pluem Yongyuan, Southern Utah
Tallahassee, Florida
Course: Seminole Legacy Golf Club
Host: Florida State
- South Carolina (3)
- UCLA (12)
- Florida State (13)
- Ole Miss (22)
- Illinois (25)
- Mississippi State (31)
- Miami, Florida (40)
- Denver (50)
- North Florida (45)
- College of Charleston (60)
- Georgia Southern (96)
- Quinnipiac (161)
Individuals
- Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic (Conference USA champion)
- Melanie Green, South Florida
- Olivia Schmidt, Arkansas State
- Berta Sanchez Sabe, Jacksonville State
- Alizee Vidal, Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference champion)
- Victoria Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference champion)
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Course: U-M Golf Course
Host: Michigan
- San Jose State (6)
- Virginia (10)
- Michigan (20)
- Arkansas (19)
- UCF (33)
- Virginia Tech (30)
- North Carolina (41)
- Washington (38)
- Ohio State (51)
- Pepperdine (53)
- Xavier (91)
- Oakland (216)
Individuals
- Jana Melichova, ODU
- Aine Donegan, Indiana
- Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame
- Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir, Eastern Kentucky
- Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois (Mid-American Conference champion)
- Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference champion)
Comments / 0