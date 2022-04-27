Full field, seeds for 2022 NCAA Division I women's golf regionals

The 2022 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields have been announced.

The six regional championship sites each feature 12 teams and six individuals (72 teams and 36 individuals, total). Regionals will be played May 9-11 at the following sites:

UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico (hosted by New Mexico); U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan (hosted by Michigan); Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma (hosted by Oklahoma State); Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida (hosted by Florida State); Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California (hosted by Stanford); Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee (hosted by Vanderbilt).

The top four teams (24 total) and the top two individuals (12 total) not on a qualifying team from each regional will advance to the national championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 20-25.

Here are the regional fields (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in parentheses):

Stanford, California

Course: Stanford Golf Course

Host: Stanford

Stanford (1) Southern California (3) LSU (15) Texas Tech (28) Kentucky (24) Iowa State (37) Northwestern (34) Purdue (48) UNLV (49) Cal Poly (71) Princeton (80) Sacred Heart (179)

Individuals

Riana Mission, San Francisco

Jennifer Koga, Sacramento State

Kirsten Baete, Nebraska

Victoria Gailey, Nevada

Leah John, Nevada

Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference champion)

Franklin, Tennessee

Course: Vanderbilt Legends Club

Host: Vanderbilt

Wake Forest (4) Alabama (9) Texas A&M (18) Duke (21) Oregon State (26) Vanderbilt (35) BYU (44) Kent State (42) UTSA (54) Augusta (65) Boston University (105) Austin Peay (170)

Individuals

Sera Hasegawa, ETSU

Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee

Tara Bettle, UNCG

Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga (Southern Conference champion)

Hollie Muse, ETSU

Payton Carter, Murray State (Ohio Valley Conference champion)

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Course: Karsten Creek Golf Club

Host: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State (5) Arizona State (7) Baylor (16) Auburn (17) Michigan State (32) Clemson (36) Campbell (47) Furman (43) North Carolina State (55) California (56) Tulane (89) Illinois State (158)

Individuals

Lilly Thomas, Tulsa

Kiana Oshiro, Oral Roberts

Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts

Ellen Nicholas, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference champion)

Kennedy Pedigo, SMU (American Athletic Conference champion)

Kristen Giles, Drake (Missouri Valley Conference champion)

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Course: UNM Championship Course

Host: New Mexico

Oregon (2) Florida (11) Texas (14) Arizona (23) Georgia (27) TCU (29) Louisville (39) North Florida (45) Oklahoma (52) Sam Houston State (59) Northern Arizona (121) New Mexico State (110)

Individuals:

Patricie Mackova, Maryland

Sara Kjellker, San Diego State

Bernice Olivarez Ilas, San Diego State

Napat Lertsadwattana, New Mexico

Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico

Pluem Yongyuan, Southern Utah

Tallahassee, Florida

Course: Seminole Legacy Golf Club

Host: Florida State

South Carolina (3) UCLA (12) Florida State (13) Ole Miss (22) Illinois (25) Mississippi State (31) Miami, Florida (40) Denver (50) North Florida (45) College of Charleston (60) Georgia Southern (96) Quinnipiac (161)

Individuals

Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic (Conference USA champion)

Melanie Green, South Florida

Olivia Schmidt, Arkansas State

Berta Sanchez Sabe, Jacksonville State

Alizee Vidal, Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference champion)

Victoria Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference champion)

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Course: U-M Golf Course

Host: Michigan

San Jose State (6) Virginia (10) Michigan (20) Arkansas (19) UCF (33) Virginia Tech (30) North Carolina (41) Washington (38) Ohio State (51) Pepperdine (53) Xavier (91) Oakland (216)

Individuals