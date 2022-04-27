Market at St. Andrews will have a new home

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – A popular outdoor venue is changing locations.

The Market at St. Andrews will be moving but they will not be going far.

The current location is at the CSS Yacht Basin. But now they will be relocating to Oaks of the Bay Park on May 7.

This will allow vendors and guests more space to shop and eat.

President of the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership, Janis Boatright said the vendors are excited. There will be more access to shade, grass, and electricity.

She said they will be putting the final touches on the new setup between now and then.

“Opening day we are going to have the ukulele orchestra of St Andrews they will be providing a free concert between 10-12 p.m.,” Boatright said. “We are going to have a lot of fun activities going on. The Panama City Quality of Life team will be hosting a kid’s tent with an art table and games. For adults, we will be raffling off an adult trike.”

Boatright said there will also be food trucks and flower giveaways on opening day.

For more details on the Market at St. Andrews visit the St. Andrews Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.