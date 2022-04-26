ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

BB: Hofstra Falls At Nationally-Ranked Rutgers

gohofstra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiscataway, NJ – Brian Morrell homered for Hofstra's lone run, and Anthony D'Onofrio and Michael Florides each had two hits in an 18-1 loss at Rutgers Tuesday at Bointon Park. The Scarlet Knights entered the game ranked 24th in the nation by Collegiate Baseball. Hofstra slipped to 18-17...

gohofstra.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers basketball offers Mayar Wol, a long and athletic forward

Rutgers men’s basketball is the latest to come in an offer Mayar Wol, an under-recruited forward prospect who is beginning to get some major recruiting attention. In recent days, the class of 2023 from Moravian Prep Academy (Hickory, NC) has been offered by Rutgers and also Ole Miss. Last season, he averaged 12.3 points per game. He also holds offers from Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, North Carolina A&T, Ohio, South Alabama and Tennessee. He is listed as 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds. Wol tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Tuesday night. It is his first offer from a Big Ten program for a recruitment that has been picking up dramatically in recent weeks.   Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University!❤️ pic.twitter.com/WRE8OWPItO — Mayar.1k (@mayar_wol) April 27, 2022 Wol runs the floor well. He has a nice outside shot, can step back and shoot from behind the arc, rebounds well and is strong vertically. He is a good defender with length. Rutgers had a solid 2022 recruiting class that included three-star power forward Antwone Woolfolk and three-star guard Derek Simpson.
HICKORY, NC
WGAU

Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announces retirement

Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement after 50 years in college basketball on Saturday. She had 1,055 wins — fourth all-time among Division I women's basketball coach. Stringer also had four Final Four appearances and reached the NCAA Tournament 28 times while leading Cheney State, Iowa and Rutgers. Stringer was emotional when she told her team Friday night on a Zoom call.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants should target these 21 prospects on Day 2, including Nakobe Dean, Andrew Booth, Trey McBride and others

The Giants had two first-round picks on Thursday night — and general manager Joe Schoen smartly chose to address their two biggest needs. By securing Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth overall pick, and Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the seventh pick, Schoen filled the Giants’ biggest holes on the depth chart.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football lands another 2022 commitment in Kareem Lewis

Kareem Lewis announced his commitment to Rutgers football on Thursday night. A standout defensive back at Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA), Lewis is a hard hitter who is solid in coverage and steps up as part of the run defense. He is a member of the class of 2022. Lewis is rated a two-star athlete by Rivals. He had four offers including Bowling Green, UConn, UPenn and Temple. Last June, he committed to UConn. He de-committed from the program in late November. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 47 player in Pennsylvania for the class of 2022. He announced his decision via social media on Thursday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Sports
City
Hempstead, NY
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Hempstead, NY
College Sports
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy