Oregon State boosted its backcourt for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season Wednesday when Georgia transfer guard Christian Wright committed to the Beavers. The 6-foot-3 Wright has three years of eligibility remaining, and likely will compete for time at point guard. During his freshman season at Georgia, Wright averaged 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Wright was one of three Georgia players to play in each of the Bulldogs’ 32 games this past season. Wright shot 86.1% (68 of 79) from the free throw line, the fifth-best mark in program history.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO