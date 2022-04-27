ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Roofie madness: Board hears four more cases of possible drink tampering, bars take steps, some ER docs not doing toxicology scans

Update: Board rules all of the bars did what they could and should have and have taken steps to try to keep it from happening again, so no violations. The Boston Licensing Board this week held hearings on four more possible cases involving tampered drinks given to women - one at...

CBS Boston

Boston Police Investigate Whether Customers’ Drinks Were Drugged At Bars

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston licensing officials have been looking into a rash of recent incidents this winter when women said drugs had been slipped into their drinks. “It’s scary because people don’t know what they’re doing most of the time,” said one man who wanted to remain anonymous, and said he was the victim of a “roofies” incident several years ago. “Woke up the next morning in my bed wondering what happened, and luckily I was in my bed.” Boston Police and the Boston Licensing Board are investigating what happened February 11th at the Hong Kong near Faneuil Hall, when a customer...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sons of Boston bouncer charged with murder set to appear in court for probable cause hearing

BOSTON — A bouncer charged with murdering a Marine outside a Boston bar will appear in court Thursday morning for a probable cause hearing, officials said. Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old former Marine from Illinois, was fatally stabbed outside the Union Street bar in an altercation on March 19. A bouncer at the bar, 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama, of East Boston, is charged with murder in the incident and is being held without bail.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 Suffolk University Students Attacked By Group Of Kids On Boston Common, Police Say

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Suffolk University students were attacked by a group of kids on Boston Common, police said. The students told police they were on the Common near the Earl of Sandwich restaurant around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a group of five teens harassing a woman and her child. When they went over to help, the Suffolk students were attacked. Police said one of the five, a girl, began throwing punches and allegedly broke one student’s glasses. According to Suffolk University police, the group ranged in age from 11 to 14 years old and they are the same kids responsible for several unprovoked attacks and property damage on the Common and in Downtown Crossing. One of the students was able to record video of this latest attack and that’s how Boston Police were able to identify the girl who threw the punches. Because of her age, she will be summonsed but not formally charged. “There’s never a reason that somebody should be physically violent with somebody,” said one woman walking in the Common Friday. “Definitely makes me concerned but I have to stay vigilant then I guess,” a man told WBZ-TV.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Rep. David LeBoeuf of Worcester charged with OUI, blows 4x legal limit has ‘support’ from Dem leadership, but MassGOP calls for resignation, investigation

Worcester state Rep. David LeBoeuf has Democratic leaders support in “seeking help” after he allegedly drove drunk with a blood-alcohol content four times over the legal limit, but state Republicans are demanding his resignation and calling for an investigation into lawmakers’ behavior during budget week on Beacon Hill.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

AG Settles Housing Discrimination Cases In Boston, Canton, Ashland, Wellesley

BOSTON (CBS) – The office of Attorney General Maura Healey settled four cases against real estate companies, earlier this month, alleging they refused to rent to recipients of federal housing assistance known as Section 8. The alleged incidents took place in Ashland, Canton, Boston, and Wellesley. “Ensuring access to safe and affordable housing for all of our residents has always been one of the biggest priorities of my office,” Healey wrote in a statement. WBZ-TV spoke with Jan, who says her loved one is an alleged victim in one of the cases. Jan said she and her family want to remain anonymous...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Analysis finds even younger nurses fed up with jobs

BOSTON — For more than two years, they’ve been hailed as ‘Healthcare Heroes.’ But it appears that is not enough motivation to keep some nurses on the job. “A lot of nurses who went into the profession in the last couple of years during the pandemic were really thrown in at the deep end,” said Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and a practicing ICU nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “The stressors continue — and it is very concerning that we’re reading more and more that young nurses are considering leaving the profession, leaving the bedside altogether, because of the conditions under which they’re working.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

East Boston Pier Being Redeveloped Into Waterfront Park That Protects Against Flooding

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit of an eyesore along East Boston’s waterfront. There’s a pile of beat-up old lumber that juts out next to Piers Park. “That entire complex used to be a railyard where they would bring freight cars filled with grain and load them on steamer ships to send them across the ocean,” explained Nick Black, the managing director of the Trustees of Reservations Boston Waterfront initiative. The Trustees own and manage thousands of acres of open space across the state, including some of the most popular parks, forests, and beaches. Now the non-profit is hoping to turn that...
BOSTON, MA

