Roofie madness: Board hears four more cases of possible drink tampering, bars take steps, some ER docs not doing toxicology scans

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Suffolk University students were attacked by a group of kids on Boston Common, police said. The students told police they were on the Common near the Earl of Sandwich restaurant around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a group of five teens harassing a woman and her child. When they went over to help, the Suffolk students were attacked. Police said one of the five, a girl, began throwing punches and allegedly broke one student’s glasses. According to Suffolk University police, the group ranged in age from 11 to 14 years old and they are the same kids responsible for several unprovoked attacks and property damage on the Common and in Downtown Crossing. One of the students was able to record video of this latest attack and that’s how Boston Police were able to identify the girl who threw the punches. Because of her age, she will be summonsed but not formally charged. “There’s never a reason that somebody should be physically violent with somebody,” said one woman walking in the Common Friday. “Definitely makes me concerned but I have to stay vigilant then I guess,” a man told WBZ-TV.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO