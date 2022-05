Ming Ma’s mood board, which he shared over Zoom, ping-ponged among varied references—New Romantics! Baroque! Tartans! Poufs!—that aren’t all that evident in his spring collection. For the most part the designer used his tear sheets as a jumping off point. The specifics aren’t what’s important here, what is is that Ma was drawn towards the 1980s, a turbulent, and analog, decade in which the designer sees parallels to today. “People were feeling quite depressed about the government at that time, and I think that is related to the present. We have COVID happening and we have war happening… I think we have lost something and we are in a waiting period.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO