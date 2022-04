Nicholas Petit-Frere, the starting left tackle for Ohio State last season, was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night. Tennessee took him with the No. 69 overall pick, making him the first Buckeyes prospect to be taken on the second day of the draft after wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave went in the first round the previous night. ...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO