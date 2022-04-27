ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74

By Bryan Rolli
 2 days ago
Klaus Schulze, German electronic music pioneer and member of landmark Krautrock bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel and the Cosmic Jokers, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. The news was made public today with a statement on Schulze's social media channels. "In deepest sorrow, we have to inform you...

