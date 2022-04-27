Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead at 74

After closing out April 2022 with highly anticipated albums from Pusha T and Future, the month of May promises more big-name hip-hop releases. After a five-year album hiatus, Kendrick Lamar will finally return with his new Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers album on May 13. K-Dot announced the new album on April 18, via a press release published on his website. "The following statement was released today by oklama," the statement started, referencing Kendrick's new moniker. It went on to reveal the title and release date. "The factual information for this release will come directly from this source only," the press release concluded. This will be Kendrick Lamar's final album on his longtime label Top Dawg Entertainment before he moves on to head his own creative space titled pgLang. Mr. Morale and The Bigger Steppers is the follow-up to Kendrick's Pulitzer prize-winning DAMN. album, which dropped in 2017.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO