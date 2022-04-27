Statement on Fannie Mae's 2022-2024 Duty to Serve Plan from Jeffery R. Hayward, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Fannie Mae

Hispanic homeownership has risen each year since 2014, accounting for more than half of U.S. homeownership growth since 2010, but this trend obscures the fact that Latino homebuyers face persistent challenges in obtaining safe, affordable home financing.1 Most American homebuyers, including most Hispanic buyers, use a mortgage when purchasing a home. However, in part because of outdated underwriting models and a shortage of mortgages for less than $150,000, some home borrowers instead use alternative financing arrangements, such as land contracts, lease-purchase agreements, seller-financed mortgages, and, for manufactured homes, personal property loans.2 New survey results from The Pew Charitable Trusts show that Hispanic home borrowers are more likely than other racial and ethnic groups to use these risky arrangements.3.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO