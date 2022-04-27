ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement on Fannie Mae's 2022-2024 Duty to Serve Plan from Jeffery R. Hayward, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae's commitment to serve the needs of homeowners and renters in underserved markets has never been stronger. Our Duty to Serve efforts are focused on reaching low- and moderate-income families in challenged markets...

Today's Mortgage Rate Slip Below 6% | April 26, 2022

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 5.941% today, down 0.153 percentage points from yesterday's average. The 30-year rate had been above 6% since April 15. Other loan categories are also seeing lower rates today. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 5.941%. ⇓. The...
Hispanic Homebuyers Most Likely to Use Risky Financing

Hispanic homeownership has risen each year since 2014, accounting for more than half of U.S. homeownership growth since 2010, but this trend obscures the fact that Latino homebuyers face persistent challenges in obtaining safe, affordable home financing.1 Most American homebuyers, including most Hispanic buyers, use a mortgage when purchasing a home. However, in part because of outdated underwriting models and a shortage of mortgages for less than $150,000, some home borrowers instead use alternative financing arrangements, such as land contracts, lease-purchase agreements, seller-financed mortgages, and, for manufactured homes, personal property loans.2 New survey results from The Pew Charitable Trusts show that Hispanic home borrowers are more likely than other racial and ethnic groups to use these risky arrangements.3.
The Price of Holding Retirement Assets: QPAMs Explained

The retirement industry has become big—really big. Retirement investments valued at more than $33 trillion, according to the Investment Company Institute, now make up the largest share of U.S. corporate stock. Defined benefit and contribution plans account for more than half of that. Major international asset managers such as.
