Nashville notes

Naomi Judd AP Photo/Dan Steinberg) Naomi Judd of country music fame died on April 30, 2022. The Judds were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley said, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness." They add, "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."Naomi Judd Wynonna Judd, left, and her mother, Naomi, perform during the Country Music Association awards show in Nashville,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO