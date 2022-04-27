Wilton-based nonprofit holds fundraiser for guide dog program

A Wilton nonprofit is holding a fundraiser to help breed, train, and place guide dogs with people who are visually impaired in honor of International Guide Dog Day.

Fidelco, which places guide dogs with people who are visually impaired, is holding a digital fundraising initiative starting today.

The nonprofit started more than 60 years ago and has placed more than 1,600 guide dogs with clients.

Officials with Fidelco says their German Shepherd guide dogs take about two years to train, with thousands of hours of training, and cost $65,000 to breed, and put with a client.

A donor will be matching donations of up to $8,000 if the nonprofit hits its goal of receiving 100 donations by midnight tonight.

For more information about the fundraiser, click here .