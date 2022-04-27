Strange Tales: A2 Native and Doctor Strange

The Walt Disney Co. took over the main stage at CinemaCon on Wednesday morning for a 90-minute session that delivered exclusive footage of upcoming films including the anticipated 3D reveal of Avatar 2, along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear, David O. Russell’s star-packed Amsterdam and Bob’s Burgers.
Tony Chambers, executive vp theatrical distribution, kicked off the session by acknowledging a changing entertainment landscape while countering that “one thing that hasn’t changed and never will is the power of the movies.” He added, “Nothing can match the combined power of Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm,...
