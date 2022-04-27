ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Minnesota Man Shoot An Intruder In His Backyard, Ruled Self Defense

By Jeanne Ryan
 3 days ago
A woman and her son were shocked to find an intruder in their backyard who scaled their privacy fence and was in their garage. Back in February in a neighborhood in South Minneapolis, Martin Lee Johnson could be seen on video wiggling the lock on a privacy fence in a backyard....

