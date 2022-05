Win the Big 12 Championship Wednesday, get awarded a regional site Thursday. Not a bad week for the Oklahoma Sooners. The six regional sites for this year’s NCAA tournament were previously set, but the University of Alabama recently informed the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee that the Ol’ Colony Golf Club in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, would be unable to host due to current course conditions. A late freeze and cool temperatures didn’t allow the course to reach the necessary conditions to host the regional.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO