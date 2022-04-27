ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Resident helps feral cat population

By NEAL EMBRY
thehomewoodstar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Lehman has spent the past few years trying to solve the feral cat problem in Homewood. “It’s a real problem,” Lehman said. “A lot come out of apartment complexes.”. Lehman said because there are abandonment issues, part of his aim is to raise awareness to...

thehomewoodstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Abandoned Mama Dog Leads Rescuers to Save Her 10 puppies

10 puppies and their mom were rescued from an abandoned house in Wythe County Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Construction workers in the area noticed that the pregnant black lab mix had been hanging around the Klockner Plant for several weeks and reported it to animal control. Sadly, the mother moved her newborn pups to a different location before help arrived. Workers decided to stay put and watch over her to ensure her safety until they could figure out a better plan.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
CatTime

6 Cat Breeds That Behave A Lot Like Dogs

Certain cat breeds act more canine than feline with traits like sociability, playing fetch, greeting their humans, and learning basic dog-like commands! The post 6 Cat Breeds That Behave A Lot Like Dogs appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homewood, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Homewood, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society rescues 17 dogs from 'deplorable' conditions

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A humane society in northern Ohio rescued 17 dogs from what they call "absolutely deplorable, uninhabitable living conditions" on Thursday. The Humane Society of Richland County closed its shelter Thursday so that staff members could focus their energy on rescuing the 17 full-sized dogs. The...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Cat Owners#Police#Animal Rescue Solutions#Vulcan Park Animal Care
L.A. Weekly

How to Stop a Dog from Barking – Quick & Easy Training

Barking is often regarded as a common way for dogs to communicate. However, excessive or frequent barking is one of the issues that dog owners face with their pets. Obsessive barking can irritate other pets and cause other dogs in your neighborhood to start barking as well. Obviously, it is critical to eliminate incessant dog barking as soon as possible, either by a dog barking stopper or some physical approach.
PETS
Apartment Therapy

Mosquitoes Swarm Around These Four Colors the Most

The colors in your outdoor patio might be attractive to guests, but according to science, it could also be attractive to unwanted visitors: mosquitoes. A recent study from the University of Washington has found that, in addition to the odor of carbon dioxide, colors can also be inviting to swarms of mosquitoes. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, involved an experiment wherein the pests were introduced to a room with CO2 and various colored dots. Using 3D-tracking technology, the scientists were able to tell which colors the mosquitoes hung around the most.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
wdhn.com

Dog dies after cottonmouth moccasin bite; what you should know

DOTHAN< Ala. (WDHN) — “I was just devastated. The vet was so certain she was going to make it. And when we got the news, it was just total heartbreak. She was just so lovable, she always loved to lick everybody,” owner of Mia the dog, Jason Yeager said.
DOTHAN, AL
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy