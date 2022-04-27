Youth poet Jessica Kim is in for a revolution

Giant bonfires were lit as darkness fell on the last day of April as part of an ancient Celtic celebration to mark the beginning of summer.Beltane, or Beltain, is centred around the story of the May Queen and the Green Man, and the lighting of bonfires is symbolic of purification, healing and new life. Read More Starmer demands swift action over ‘porn-watching’ Tory MP – live

CELEBRATIONS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO