The face of the Lakers has successfully transitioned from one start to another. If you look back in history, George Mikan was the first face of the Lakers. After Mikan, Clyde Lovellette took over. Then, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West enjoyed duties together. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar enjoyed a decade of success. Shaquille O’Neal was the man, while Kobe Bryant went from Robin to Batman. Then, after a brief hiatus, LeBron James came to town and has been the face of the Lakers since 2018.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO