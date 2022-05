During week of April 25-29, WSD celebrated efforts to provide positive youth development.Often behind the scenes in the realm of education, after-school professionals' contributions are vital to the development of young students. That is not lost on the Woodburn School District. WSD celebrated Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week during the final week of April, in keeping with the National AfterSchool Association's quest to appreciate and advocate for those who work with young people outside of regular school hours. After-school professionals are skilled individuals who work with children and youth in diverse school and community-based settings to provide a wide variety...

