Denton, TX

Police: Man with open container in car drives on wrong side of road

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
A man who allegedly had an open alcohol container and marijuana in his car drove on the wrong side of the road to pass a crime scene, according to a police report.

At about 1:15 a.m., police were blocking traffic for a crime scene in the southbound lanes of the 1200 block of East Sherman Drive when a vehicle failed to yield to an officer’s emergency vehicle, according to the report.

The man allegedly drove through traffic cones and into the northbound lanes, so police then stopped the driver.

Police said they suspected he had marijuana in his vehicle and searched his car. Officers found an open container of alcohol, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, according to the report.

The man did not appear to be intoxicated and he was released and issued a citation in lieu of arrest, according to the report.

2100 block of Wellington Drive — A 28-year-old man was arrested after a caller allegedly found him with meth inside their family member’s home, according to a police report.

At about 10:08 a.m., a caller told police they’d gone to check on a family member’s house and found a stranger sleeping on the couch. The caller contacted the family member, who said there was a tenant staying in the house, but the man did not match the description of the tenant.

When police arrived at the home, the man was still lying on the couch. Police detained the man and found a black handgun on him and methamphetamine in plain view near him, according to the report.

The man alleged he had been invited over and the door was unlocked. Police confirmed with the property owner and tenant that neither had invited him over, according to the report.

He was placed under arrest and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony because he had meth, a police spokesperson said.

2800 block of West University Drive — A 48-year-old woman was arrested on charges of property theft after a loss prevention agent alleged she swapped barcodes on merchandise at a store.

At about 2:09 p.m., police arrived at the store and reviewed video footage of a woman detained by loss prevention staff, according to a police report.

The woman allegedly took barcodes from low-priced items and placed them on high-priced items before scanning them, according to the report. The price of the merchandise was about $252 before tax.

Police discovered she had previous convictions for theft property. She was placed under arrest on the charge of theft, property less than $2,500.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 387 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.

