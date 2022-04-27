ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles sheriff appears to back down after signaling he was investigating reporter

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business
wfft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is the subject of national scrutiny right now. On Tuesday he alarmed press freedom advocates by lashing out at a press conference and...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Rebecca Grossman: California socialite accused of killing two brothers during street race appears in court

A prominant California socialite has appeared in court charged with killing two young boys during an alleged high-speed street race in a residential neighbourhood with former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson.Rebecca Grossman, a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, allegedly ran over a pair of brothers, Mark, 11 and Jacob, 8, as she hit speeds of up to 81-mph in Westlake Village, near Los Angeles, on her way home from dinner.The mother of the dead youngsters, Nancy Iskander found herself gulping back tears as she shared the harrowing details of her young sons’ tragic deaths to a California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Sheriff#Press Freedom#Criminal Investigation#Los Angeles Times#La Times
CBS LA

Federal informant found dead on high school's campus

A man believed to have worked with federal authorities to investigate the activities of Deutsche Bank and its ties with former President Donald Trump was found dead on an El Sereno high school's campus Monday. A cleaning crew found the body of Valentin Broeksmit, 45, self-described as a "comically terrible spy,"  around 6:40 a.m Monday morning. He was declared dead at about 7:05 a.m. on the Woodrow Wilson High school campus off on the 4500 block of Multnomah Street according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. Officials have yet to release a cause of death pending an autopsy. School police said that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Two people killed and five wounded in shooting in Los Angeles suburb

Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Vibe

Multiple Guns Found At A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles Home, Not Connected To A Crime

Click here to read the full article. A$AP Rocky was detained and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on April 20 after landing in Los Angeles from Barbados. The arrest was made in connection to a previously unpublicized November 2021 shooting where Rocky allegedly approached an unnamed man and fired off multiple shots. The victim in question sustained a singular injury when one bullet grazed his left hand. The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement saying the incident occurred near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue around 10:15 p.m. PT and stemmed from an argument among two “acquaintances.”More from...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy