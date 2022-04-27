BPD Missing Person Alert: 43-year-old Firas Yousif Eesee of West Roxbury

A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
2 lanes were shut on the southbound Spaulding Turnpike near the Dover Point bridge because of a crash on Tuesday morning. State Police spokeswoman Amber Lagace told Seacoast Current that a woman was killed in the crash, but did not disclose additional information. WMUR reported that there were multiple vehicles involved. The Rockingham Alert Facebook page reported that at least one person was ejected from a vehicle in the crash.
BOSTON — Police are looking to identify a woman they say became unruly at a Dunkin’ in Dorchester when she was told an item she wanted was not on the menu. The incident happened around 6:46 p.m. April 25 at the chain’s location on Blue Hill Avenue. A drive-thru employee told officers the woman wanted to order a multicolored Coolatta, according to police.
Everywhere you look, it seems like we are getting slammed with another scam. One of the most recent scams targeting Massachusetts that we recently posted was the 'Care Package' scam which you can read about by going here. There's a New Phishing Scam That's Targeting Massachusetts Residents and as a...
Two people have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts. Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, was indicted on murder and weapons charges Monday, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. Hammond-Desir is accused in the killing of 26-year-old Dorchester resident Dijoun Beasley on Jan. 22.
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police, New Bedford police, and U.S. marshals arrested a fugitive living on a sailboat in Fairhaven earlier this week. State police said that 52-year-old Eric Waite was wanted for domestic violence and terrorizing. Waite had been on the run from Maine and was living on the sailboat just off of Pope’s Island.
David H.A. LeBoeuf's blood alcohol level was tested twice and allegedly registered at 0.329 and 0.317. A two-term Democratic state representative from Worcester was arrested on drunken driving charges Tuesday night after police found his blood alcohol level was allegedly about four times the legal limit. David H.A. LeBoeuf, 32,...
A Boston man is facing charges that he beat his pregnant girlfriend earlier this month in a dispute over a television remote control. Corey Samuel, 36, of Dorchester, was charged Monday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court with six counts of assault and battery of a pregnant woman and one count apiece of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and strangulation of a pregnant woman.
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 38-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lawrence. Luis Mendez of Lawrence succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the Market Street area, according to a statement from the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Police responded to that...
A Boston police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to selling a $10,000 winning lottery ticket to a convenience store owner for cash and not reporting it on his taxes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Dana Lamb, 57, of Roslindale, pleaded guilty to one count of filing a...
Police say they arrested a violent fugitive in a hotel room at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, was arrested in his hotel room by the Massachusetts State Police tactical operations team and violent fugitive apprehension section. Sanchez is a...
