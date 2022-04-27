A Closer Look At The Tax Dispute That Started The ‘Star Wars’ Saga

As most Marvel fans know, there’s bound to be differences between the movie and comic book version of a character. We’ve seen debates pop up for years, from Adam Warlock's preeminent debut to the changes amongst the Eternals. Of course, one character who’s changed a lot from page to screen is Guardian of the Galaxy’s Drax. He went from a human being to a full-blown alien in the MCU films, and while some fans haven’t been bothered by his most obvious change, others have been a little more vocal about their displeasure. As with any fanbase, Guardians director James Gunn has read all the messages and broken down why MCU Drax’s backstory is different from the comic books.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO