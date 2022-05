Just four years ago, DeMarcus Cousins was at the peak of his powers having made his fourth straight NBA All-Star Game. But a torn Achilles derailed Cousins' career, costing him a huge payday and sending him on a journey that has taken him to six different NBA teams -- including a stint with the Warriors -- since leaving the New Orleans Pelicans as a free agent after the 2017-18 season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO