City must have plan in place by July 1 or be forced to automatically adopt state model.The clock is running out on the city of Woodburn as it formulates a game plan to accommodate state-mandated middle housing codes. For the better part of a year, city planners have been working with the Woodburn Planning Commission with a focus on middle housing, which aims for increased housing density across Oregon by requiring most cities to allow more housing to be built in single-family neighborhoods. Woodburn City Planner Chris Kerr and Senior Planner Colin Cortez held a workshop with the Woodburn City...

WOODBURN, OR ・ 37 MINUTES AGO