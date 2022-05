SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Alamo Cenotaph will undergo a much needed inspection this summer. According to the Express-News, the top panels of the Cenotaph need to be removed so that engineers and stone specialists can do a visual inspection of the 56-foot-tall structure. The inspection will also reportedly include cameras dropped inside to get an idea of how the monument has aged since it was erected in 1936.

ALAMO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO