A new restaurant and club is opening in Tucson.Kiryl Sharkouski/Unsplash. The Rio Nuevo board of directors routinely pumps money into new projects and restaurants in downtown Tucson, in an effort to enhance the overall image while bringing new tax revenue into the community. There’s a host of businesses throughout the region that have received an influx of cash to either start from scratch or add on to existing facilities in order to offer locals, and visitors, an enhanced experience. Now, one of the latest investments comes in the form of a new restaurant opening up on Congress Street.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO