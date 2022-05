Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has so much respect for UFC President Dana White that he can’t say he’s a better combat sports promoter than him. Hearn recently joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to talk about several topics. During the interview, Helwani told Hearn he thinks he’s the best promoter in combat sports and asked if he agrees. Hearn responded by saying, he undoubtedly believes he’s the best promoter in boxing but also admitted that he can’t truly say he’s a better promoter than White.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO