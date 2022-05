Ian Garry isn’t going to let the hat from trolls get to him. Ian Garry is one of the new kids on the block in the UFC. Garry has only had two fights in the organization so far, but the hype around him is constantly growing. The Irish fighter has been compared to Conor McGregor. And although he is receiving a great deal of praise, as is common in sports, with the praise also comes the hate.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO