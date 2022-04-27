ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

Find out how healthy your county is

By Gretchen Teske
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A list ranking the health status of each of Illinois’ 102 counties has been released.

According to countyhealthranksings.org , DuPage County tops the list as the healthiest, and Alexander County rounds out the bottom as the least healthy.

To formulate the list, county demographics, health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and many others are taken into account.

Check out this table below to see where your county ranks:

44 Adams (AD)
102 Alexander (AL)
43 Bond (BO)
16 Boone (BN)
12 Brown (BR)
35 Bureau (BU)
47 Calhoun (CA)
18 Carroll (CR)
82 Cass (CS)
22 Champaign (CH)
68 Christian (CI)
58 Clark (CL)
70 Clay (CY)
8 Clinton (CN)
48 Coles (CO)
41 Cook (CK)
19 Crawford (CF)
32 Cumberland (CM)
65 De Witt (DW)
23 DeKalb (DE)
29 Douglas (DO)
1 DuPage (DP)
73 Edgar (ED)
85 Edwards (EW)
25 Effingham (EF)
57 Fayette (FA)
34 Ford (FO)
94 Franklin (FR)
64 Fulton (FU)
98 Gallatin (GA)
59 Greene (GR)
27 Grundy (GU)
45 Hamilton (HA)
38 Hancock (HC)
96 Hardin (HR)
62 Henderson (HE)
30 Henry (HN)
76 Iroquois (IR)
87 Jackson (JA)
11 Jasper (JS)
91 Jefferson (JE)
56 Jersey (JR)
17 Jo Daviess (JD)
61 Johnson (JH)
7 Kane (KA)
74 Kankakee (KN)
2 Kendall (KD)
67 Knox (KO)
5 Lake (LA)
54 LaSalle (LS)
93 Lawrence (LW)
20 Lee (LE)
79 Livingston (LI)
46 Logan (LO)
90 Macon (MA)
78 Macoupin (MP)
60 Madison (MI)
97 Marion (MS)
49 Marshall (MN)
83 Mason (MO)
95 Massac (MC)
37 McDonough (MU)
3 McHenry (MH)
15 McLean (ML)
26 Menard (MD)
31 Mercer (MR)
6 Monroe (ME)
89 Montgomery (MY)
80 Morgan (MG)
24 Moultrie (MT)
21 Ogle (OG)
81 Peoria (PE)
53 Perry (PR)
4 Piatt (PI)
63 Pike (PK)
84 Pope (PO)
101 Pulaski (PU)
36 Putnam (PT)
69 Randolph (RA)
55 Richland (RI)
42 Rock Island (RO)
99 Saline (SA)
66 Sangamon (SN)
71 Schuyler (SH)
39 Scott (ST)
33 Shelby (SE)
92 St. Clair (SC)
52 Stark (SR)
72 Stephenson (SP)
14 Tazewell (TA)
75 Union (UN)
100 Vermilion (VE)
51 Wabash (WA)
40 Warren (WR)
13 Washington (WS)
77 Wayne (WY)
86 White (WH)
28 Whiteside (WT)
10 Will (WI)
50 Williamson (WL)
88 Winnebago (WB)
9 Woodford (WF)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Wayne, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Livingston, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Menard, IL
City
Macon, IL
City
Mason, IL
City
Hardin, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lasalle, IL
Dupage County, IL
Government
City
Pulaski, IL
City
Mchenry, IL
City
Calhoun, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countyhealthranksings Org#Christian#Ford#Iroquois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy