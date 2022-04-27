ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

No updates in Monday shooting death, police said

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MhkHo_0fMCRIex00

Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Wednesday there were no updates on the homicide investigation for Monday’s shooting death.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released any records identifying the deceased man.

At about 9:54 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive. The caller told officers a family member had just been shot, the spokesperson said. Police found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The man was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital, the Denton Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning.

Police said Tuesday they believe it was an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the public.

Cunningham declined to answer additional questions about potential suspects or evidence at the scene.

— Brooke Colombo

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officers from the Little Elm Police Department, along with U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18, last April. Camari Edmond, 17, was taken into custody on April 26, 2022. Police said Edmond was a fugitive since the April 21, 2021 shooting. The Little Elm Police Department and the U.S. Marshals' Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force pursued Edmond for over a year with help and resources from other agencies.
LITTLE ELM, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in getaway car after robbery call in Hutchins

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
HUTCHINS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Texas pilot Stewart Dietrick 1 of 2 killed in helicopter crash

Genesee County (CBSDFW.COM) - One of two pilots killed when a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed on April 26 was from Texas.Bell Helicopter employee/pilot Stewart M. Dietrick, 60, of Prosper was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mercy Flight pilot James E. Sauer, 60, of Churchville also died. He was a retired New York State Police civilian pilot. The Mercy Flight Bell 429 helicopter crashed off Norton Road between Edgerton Road and Ford Road in the town of Elba, Genesee County.Further investigation revealed that helicopter based out of Batavia, New York was on a training mission during the time of the collision.  Mercy Flight's President, Margaret Ferrentino shared a statement that read in part: "It goes without saying that our attention needs to be focused on the families of those lost and on our own employees as we deal with this unspeakable tragedy. This is a very dark day for the Mercy Flight family, we are so grateful for the expressions of love, concern and support expressed by many."Both men were transported to Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office.The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting in the ongoing investigation.
PROSPER, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy