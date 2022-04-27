No updates in Monday shooting death, police said

Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Wednesday there were no updates on the homicide investigation for Monday’s shooting death.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released any records identifying the deceased man.

At about 9:54 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive. The caller told officers a family member had just been shot, the spokesperson said. Police found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The man was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital, the Denton Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning.

Police said Tuesday they believe it was an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the public.

Cunningham declined to answer additional questions about potential suspects or evidence at the scene.

— Brooke Colombo