How many trophies will Liverpool win?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has never struggled to bring in the players he wanted despite working to certain financial restrictions.The club’s net spend since the German took charge in October 2015 is around £133million – considerably less than most of their rivals.That has been achieved by some canny signings and also clever and lucrative sales of fringe players, while the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for in January 2018 supplemented the purchases of Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson Becker.Klopp admits under Fenway Sports Group’s ownership they have to operate differently to the likes of Manchester City,...
