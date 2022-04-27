ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many trophies will Liverpool win?

By AshMan123 Posts:
 3 days ago

Look to be pretty much through to the champions league final ( this could go so badly wrong for me) already in the fa cup final a point off city in the title race ….. So how many will they get will it be a historic treble or a implosion so...

Daily Mail

Excited Jamie Carragher posts a Ralph Hasenhuttl celebration as Liverpool fans react to Jurgen Klopp's contract u-turn with hilarious memes... but nervous Man City supporter admits 'we are screwed' with Reds boss in talks over extending his stay

Jamie Carragher responded to reports of Jurgen Klopp u-turning on his decision to leave Liverpool in 2024 by posting a hilarious meme of Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrating on the touchline. Klopp has previously outlined his intention to wave goodbye to Anfield when his current contract expires, saying as recently...
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows is backing Manchester City to hand title advantage to Liverpool by drawing at Leeds

Our tipster Jones Knows unleashes his tips, analysis and predictions on the weekend Premier League action and is backing Leeds to create a title twist vs Man City. Many Liverpool fans think this might just be THE game where Jurgen Klopp's boys hand the title initiative firmly to Manchester City. And it's easy to see why. Since the turn of the year, only Liverpool have taken more Premier League points than the resurgent Toon.
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's unity after victory at Leeds United maintained their one-point lead in the Premier League title race following Liverpool's win at Newcastle

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City's togetherness as they responded to Liverpool's early victory and maintained a one-point lead in the title race. Jurgen Klopp's side piled the pressure on the defending champions by beating Newcastle United at lunchtime before City swept Leeds United aside at Elland Road. City ran out...
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Jurgen Klopp signing a new deal at Liverpool will not influence his own future at the Etihad... with the Spaniard admitting he 'does not see the link' between the two formidable managers

Pep Guardiola will not allow Jurgen Klopp's new contract to sway a decision on his own future at Manchester City. Klopp penned a new deal until 2026 on Thursday, saying he still has the energy to continue Liverpool's rivalry with City for the biggest prizes. Guardiola's contract expires at the...
Daily Mail

Man City boss Pep Guardiola encourages Newcastle to 'score as many goals as possible' against title rivals Liverpool, but does not believe Premier League title will come down to goal difference

Pep Guardiola cannot envisage a repeat of Manchester City's dramatic title triumph a decade ago - even though they remain just a point ahead of Liverpool. City pipped Manchester United to the 2012 Premier League crown on goal difference, secured by Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner on the final day. But...
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool looking to step up new contract talks with manager as German now open to extending deal

Liverpool are looking to step up talks with manager Jurgen Klopp over extending his contract after he indicated he would be open to the idea of staying at Anfield beyond 2024. The German has two years left on his current deal and had previously suggested he could step down at the end of his contract but he is now open to extending his stay.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘special’ Liverpool win after ending Newcastle’s strong home run

Jurgen Klopp declared he loved his Liverpool team after they produced an “outstanding” performance to beat Newcastle at St James’ Park and go top of the Premier League table.Naby Keita scored the only goal for a Liverpool side featuring five changes as they secured a 1-0 victory, less than three days after beating Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals.It was their 13th win in 14 league matches and ended Newcastle’s run of six straight home victories. And Klopp said: “We are excited. I love this football team.“Winning here is special. We played two-and-a-half days ago and coming here, against a...
digitalspy.com

Chris Kamara officially to leave Sky Sports

It's been officially announced on Soccer Saturday that Chris Kamara is to leave at the end of the season. What's your favourite moments from him on Soccer Saturday? I think he'll be missed on the show and its another character from the show leaving. Posts: 122,228. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭...
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

When Manchester City take on Leeds on Saturday evening they will either be two points behind Liverpool or still be one point ahead.Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Newcastle in the early kick-off as they look to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their trip to Elland Road later on in the day.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeagueBut regardless of what happens at St James’ Park, Man City need to win if they are to move one step closer to retaining the Premier League title.Meanwhile, Leeds are...
The Independent

Watford vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

For all intents and purposes, Watford are going to be relegated from the Premier League this season.Roy Hodgson has failed to work his magic at Vicarage Road and they look set to drop back down to the second tier along with Norwich.LIVE! Follow updates from Watford vs Burnley and other 3pm kick-offsBut Burnley have shown a lot more fight than their opponents this weekend, climbing out of the bottom three and dropping Everton into the mire.Mike Jackson’s side will extend their advantage over Everton to five points with a win here ahead of the Toffees’ game with Chelsea on Sunday....
ESPN

Jurgen Klopp's faith in Liverpool squad vs. Newcastle keeps unbeaten Premier League run and Quadruple quest going

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, England -- History continues to beckon for Liverpool and nobody will be able to question Jurgen Klopp's players if they ultimately fall short of achieving an unprecedented Quadruple. Naby Keita's first-half goal against Newcastle United was enough to seal a 1-0 win at St James' Park and extend Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run in 2022, but it still may not be enough to beat Manchester City to the title.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have never struggled to sign the players we wanted

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has never struggled to bring in the players he wanted despite working to certain financial restrictions.The club’s net spend since the German took charge in October 2015 is around £133million – considerably less than most of their rivals.That has been achieved by some canny signings and also clever and lucrative sales of fringe players, while the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for in January 2018 supplemented the purchases of Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson Becker.Klopp admits under Fenway Sports Group’s ownership they have to operate differently to the likes of Manchester City,...
The Independent

Is Leeds vs Manchester City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City have not been beaten since the middle of February, but still they cannot shake Liverpool off their tail.At this stage and at the level which the two title-chasing teams are performing at, a draw would feel like a defeat.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeaguePep Guardiola’s men are still fighting on two fronts as the season edges towards its conclusion, but they cannot afford to let their Champions League exploits impact them in the Premier League.Meanwhie, Leeds are still not certain of survival so it promises to be...
Daily Mail

Jake Humphrey insists remarks criticising people being 'ready to snipe' at Newcastle were about Eddie Howe and not Saudi Arabian ownership in U-turn following backlash at controversial moment on BT Sport coverage of their defeat by Liverpool

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has performed a U-turn on his controversial comments before Newcastle United's match with Liverpool after he was slammed for the remarks on the Magpies' Saudi Arabian ownership. Humphrey appeared to suggest there had been too much criticism of the Public Investment Fund and their running...
