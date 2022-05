I have not written about an actual real estate auction in so long, I have to double-check how to even spell it: AUCTION. This one is up in beautiful Pilot Point, the North Texas home of loamy soil and Texas’ horse country extraordinaire, which makes it the most incredible horse riding and rearing part of the Southwest. It’s called Sunset Pines Ranch. Sandy loam soil has sand and silt, but packs in lower levels of clay. It doesn’t crack when dry and hard, which means horses’ delicate hooves don’t get caught in the cracks. This eliminates potential injuries. Loam is considered also ideal for gardening and agricultural uses because it retains nutrients well and retains moisture while still allowing excess water to drain away. So … vineyards, anybody?

