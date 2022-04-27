ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Parents Charged With Murder For Allegedly Starving 3-Month Old Baby To Death

By Gina Tron
Oxygen
Oxygen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A pair of Indiana parents have been charged with murder for allegedly starving their 2-month-old son to death. On Tuesday morning, investigators arrested Caylin Opal Marie Monroe, 23, and Jakob Chance Scott, 22, for murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to a press release from the Warrick...

www.oxygen.com

Reason.com

Texas Court Stays Execution of Mom Sentenced for Child's Death

A Texas mom who has spent 14 years on death row and was scheduled to be executed Wednesday has been given a reprieve by the state's Court of Criminal Appeals. In 2007, Melissa Lucio was convicted and sentenced to death for the killing of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors attributed Mariah's death to abuse, but Lucio said Mariah's injuries were the result of a fall down the stairs of the family's apartment.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Man suspected of killing four family members under arrest in hospital

A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
