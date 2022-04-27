ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Avatar 2’ Finally Gets Official Title

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
James Cameron has been talking about making Avatar sequels since before there was an Avatar. A sequel was announced and planned for as early as 2014, and shooting began on what eventually expanded to four sequels in 2017. But in all that time, Avatar 2 never had an official...

Collider

'Avatar 2' Title Revealed as 'The Way of Water'

It seems like a lifetime ago since the confirmation that there would be sequels to James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar. Now, more than a decade later and the release date of the first sequel approaching, Avatar 2 has officially received its title. The anticipated return to Pandora will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.
Disney Confirms First ‘Avatar’ Sequel Is Titled ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

Filmmaker James Cameron took on the ambitious effort to make four sequels to his box office juggernaut “Avatar” and, even crazier, shooting multiple installments at the same time. Given the scale of the original film, mixing extensive motion capture and live-action sequences, it has taken years to complete, leading to multiple release delays.
Person
Cch Pounder
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Jon Landau
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Stephen Lang
Person
Cliff Curtis
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Edie Falco
Person
James Cameron
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
