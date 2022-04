Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Health insurance is becoming all the rage as a business these days. Technology companies are diving into the tradition-bound industry, and individuals are also pouring in. People are lured by the hope of high compensation and passive income. But, how do you get started in the industry, and how can you get off to a successful start? Here are seven steps to becoming a health insurance agent that will help you launch your career on the fast track.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO