ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Rhode Island couple spots black bear battling bird feeder

By Steven Matregrano
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — For Paul and Ellen Jones, black bear sightings are nothing new. The couple, from South Kingstown, Rhode Island, told WPRI that they’ve spotted a black bear in their yard twice over the past two years. And this year proved to be no...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Kingstown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
FOX2Now

Do you really need to put your bird feeder away to stop avian flu?

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — When wildlife officials recommended people temporarily remove bird feeders to curb the spread of bird flu, some felt the suggestion was overly cautious. An increasing number of avian flu cases in neighboring states spurred the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ recommendation, according to spokesperson Ed...
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bird Feeders#Black Bear#Wpri#Dem
FOX2Now

Generation la-Z? 1 in 3 young adults never clean up their dog’s poop!

BOCA RATON, Fla. (StudyFinds.org) – There are plenty of dirty jobs and somebody has to do them — just don’t expect Gen Z to be the ones doing it! A new survey looked at the dirtiest jobs Americans try to take care of themselves and found that younger adults would rather pay someone else and avoid the unpleasantness.
PETS
FOX2Now

Metros where people in St. Louis are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What La Niña means for the St. Louis summer

(NEXSTAR) – La Niña has been with us all year, and it’s not showing any sign of leaving soon. The climate pattern is favored to continue through the summer, according to an updated outlook released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There’s a 59% chance will stick around through August, and the odds are about even that it will continue past August into the fall (NOAA is giving it a 50-55% chance right now).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX2Now

Photos:’Friends’ themed house up for sale in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A homeowner in Dayton has put their “Friends” themed house up for sale on Zillow and it has the internet buzzing. The three-bedroom and one-bath home located on the 1500 block of Barney Ave in Dayton was fully renovated to recreate Monica Geller’s iconic “Friends” apartment.
DAYTON, OH
FOX2Now

Your dog’s personality has little to do with its breed, study says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. Many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of golden retrievers, poodles or schnauzers, for example, aren’t supported by science, according to a new study. “There is a huge amount of...
PETS
FOX2Now

Highest paying jobs in St. Louis for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Grant’s Farm opens for its 68th season

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm is opening for its 68th season on Saturday. The 281-acre park has welcomed over 30 million visitors over the years. It’s home to hundreds of animals, including many rare species offering tram tours of the deer park, educational animal shows, and the chance to feed animals, including bottle-feeding baby goats. This spring, Grant’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
44K+
Followers
36K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy