With statewide electricity outages last year and higher utility prices going forward, many have taken an interest in powering their home using solar and wind technology. Even before all the turmoil, I have always been intrigued by alternative energy and have had high hopes for it over the long run. For a variety of reasons, I am less-than-optimistic in the near-term. Along with cost, there are many factors that make economical home-grown power challenging in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 45 MINUTES AGO