LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Setting up and tearing down shows is nothing new in Las Vegas, but creating the NFL Experience is a mountain of a project. As construction workers dodged camera crews and reporters who were on hand for a preview of the big event on Wednesday, it looked like it would take a miracle to finish in time for the crowds that will be there when the gates open at noon on Thursday. It’s a free event, so you can bet there will be crowds.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO