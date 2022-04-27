ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California man accused of grooming 80 children in 24 states to create porn

By Jose Fabian
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A California man allegedly groomed at least 80 children and had them create child pornography, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the man posed as a girl named Lizzy online and contacted children, typically between the ages of 6 and 13. The Internet...

FOX2Now

